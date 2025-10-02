20-year-old Delhi student found hanging in PG room in Kota, suicide suspected The deceased has been identified as Lucky Choudhary, who was studying at a local coaching institute till last year.

Kota:

A 20-year-old student from Delhi allegedly died by suicide as his body was found hanging in his PG room in Rajasthan's Kota, police said. The incident took place in Sector 2 under the Vigyan Nagar police station limits on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Lucky Choudhary, based on documents recovered from the room. He had been studying at a local coaching institute until last year, though his current academic status is still being verified, DSP Lokendra Paliwal said.

Police said they received information around 6.30 pm. Following the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted once the deceased's family arrives, DSP said.

Police said Choudhary had locked the room from inside, which had to be broken open. The cause behind the extreme step remains unknown and further investigation is underway.

NEET aspirant with 99.99 score died by suicide

Earlier on September 24, a 19-year-old student from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district died by suicide on the day he was supposed to leave for admission to a medical college. He ended his life with his suicide note stating that he did not want to study medicine, police said. Identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, the deceased was the resident of Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka.

He had recently cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test by securing 1475th rank in the OBC category, and was set to begin his MBBS admission in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, said a senior police officer.

Borkar was found hanging from the ceiling by his family in the early hours. The suicide note recovered from his room said he did not wish to pursue a career in medicine but wanted to get into business. Further probe was underway, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Rajasthan shocker: 15-day-old baby found abandoned; mouth sealed with glue, stone to muffle cries

Also Read: Rajasthan: Man's decomposed body found stuffed in drum on rooftop, wife and children missing