Massive fire in Ajmer hotel kills four, narrow lanes hinder rescue operations A fire at a five-storey hotel in Ajmer’s Diggi Bazaar area on Thursday claimed four lives — two men, a woman, and a child — due to suffocation and burn injuries. The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, triggered panic among guests, some of whom jumped from windows to escape.

Jaipur:

In a tragic incident, four people, including a woman and a child, died after a fire broke out at a hotel in the Diggi Bazaar area of Rajasthan's Ajmer on Thursday morning, officials said. According to authorities, the victims died due to a combination of burn injuries and suffocation. The blaze triggered panic among the guests, with some jumping from windows of the five-storey building in desperate attempts to escape. Dr Anil Samaria, principal of JLN Medical College, confirmed the fatalities, stating that two men were also among the deceased.

Additional SP Himanshu Jangid said that rescue efforts were hampered due to the narrow approach road leading to the hotel. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was likely caused by a short circuit.

A hotel guest, Mangila Kalosia, recounted hearing a loud blast before he and his wife fled. “A woman threw her child into my lap from a window. She was about to jump herself, but we stopped her,” he said. Another man who leapt from a window reportedly sustained serious head injuries.

Fire and police teams continue to investigate the incident.

(With agency inputs)