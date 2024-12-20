Jaipur Highway explosion, blaze: 8 burned alive, 40 vehicles reduced to ashes | Shocking VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A charred vehicle at the site of the accident after a truck loaded with a chemical collided with some other vehicles and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, in Jaipur.

A fatal accident took place on Ajmer Highway near DPS School in Jaipur on Friday morning, killing eight people and damaging over 40 vehicles. The accident involved a collision between a truck and a CNG tanker, triggering a huge explosion. The explosion quickly spread the fire for a mile, engulfing nearby cars in flames.

The flames ravaged the neighborhood, and the sound of explosions and crackling fire filled the air. Among the vehicles affected was a passenger bus, which also caught fire. At least 30 people have been seriously injured and many have suffered burns.

Rescue operations are underway

Rescue operations are still underway at the crash site, with 20 fire engines working to contain the fire. The fire department recently recovered a charred body from a container, which had been consumed by fire. The fire continued to produce thick smoke from burning vehicles.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma visits the scene

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached the spot to take stock of the situation. He met senior officials and inquired about the condition of the injured. Sharma assured that the government would thoroughly investigate the incident and provide necessary medical treatment to the injured.

CM promises a thorough investigation

Speaking on the spot, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief and said, “This is a tragic incident. I visited the hospital and have directed authorities to ensure proper arrangements for the injured. We will conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and also work on measures to prevent such accidents in the future. The administration is fully engaged in rescue efforts.”

