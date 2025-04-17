IMD Weather forecast: Heat wave conditions continue across Rajasthan, highest temperature crosses 45 degrees Rajasthan weather: The extreme weather conditions are expected to continue for the next 24 hours. However, temperatures are likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan remains in the grip of severe heat wave conditions, with Bikaner recording the highest temperature of the season at 45.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the Meteorological Department. Notably, relief from the scorching heat is expected after April 20, the weather department predicted.

Rajasthan temperature today

Barmer also witnessed scorching temperatures at 45 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Jaisalmer and Phalodi at 44.8 degrees Celsius. Churu and Chittorgarh recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Pilani experienced 44.1 degrees Celsius. Kota reported 43.3 degrees Celsius, and both Banasthali (Tonk) and Bhilwara saw temperatures reach 43.2 degrees Celsius. Ganganagar recorded 43 degrees Celsius.

In other parts of the state, maximum temperatures ranged from 35.5 degrees Celsius in Pali to 42.8 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur. The prevailing weather conditions are expected to continue for the next 24 hours. However, temperatures are likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The Meteorological Department has predicted relief from the heat wave starting from April 20. Additionally, strong winds and dust storms with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are likely in parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions on April 18 and 19.

Temperature increased

On Wednesday, Rajasthan experienced intense heat but temperature was one point down than today's. Phalodi recorded the highest temperature of the day at 44.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department. Barmer followed closely with 44.5 degrees Celsius, while Ganganagar reported 44.3 degrees Celsius. Jodhpur recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 43 degrees Celsius, Churu 42.6 degrees Celsius, and Jalore 42.3 degrees Celsius. Earlier, on Tuesday Barmer's day temperatures touched 45.5 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

Daytime temperatures in other parts of the state ranged between 39 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has indicated that temperatures are expected to rise further over the next two days.

(PTI inputs)