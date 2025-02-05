Five dead, 25 injured in multiple road accidents in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative image

In a series of tragic road accidents across Dausa and Jaipur districts in Rajasthan, five people, including two siblings, lost their lives, while 25 others sustained injuries. The incidents took place on Wednesday, with police reporting details of the accidents.

The first accident occurred in the Balaheri police jurisdiction in Dausa, where a truck collided with a motorcycle, killing two siblings—18-year-old Pooja Bairwa and her 16-year-old brother Roshan Bairwa. The motorcycle, carrying four people, was heading towards Mandawar when it was hit by the truck near Patoli village. The siblings died on the spot, while their father, Mahesh Bairwa, and another child were hospitalised. The bodies were later handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

In another incident, a sleeper bus traveling from Mahakumbh to Hanumangarh overturned near Peepalkheda village, killing two women—50-year-old Sundar Devi Jat and 65-year-old Bhawari Devi Sharma. Fourteen others were injured, with four serious cases transferred to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital for further treatment.

A third accident occurred on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway 52, where a school bus fell off a bridge near Vir Hanuman Marg in the Chomu area. The bus accident resulted in the death of 18-year-old Komal Deora, a 12th-grade student. Nine other students sustained serious injuries, and they were promptly admitted to the hospital. The bus driver fled the scene, and police are currently investigating the incident.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the causes of these accidents, and efforts are underway to assist the injured. The string of accidents has sent shockwaves through the region, highlighting concerns over road safety in the state.