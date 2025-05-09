Drone attacks in Barmer and Jaisalmer: Loud explosions heard, red alert issued Tensions between India and Pakistan escalate as Barmer and Jaisalmer face heightened security, with fresh drone activity and a red alert issued following targeted aggression from Pakistani forces.

New Delhi:

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise, the border districts of Barmer and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan are on high alert. Fresh reports of drone activity emerged on Friday, prompting immediate action from local authorities. The drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed by Indian security forces mid-air, preventing any damage and raising fears of further conflict.

In Barmer, residents observed unidentified aerial objects resembling drones and aircraft flying over the city. The situation took a more alarming turn as the area was plunged into a complete blackout. Emergency sirens rang out across the district, followed by loud explosions. The blasts reverberated through Barmer, causing widespread anxiety and panic among the public.

In response to the aerial threat, Indian security forces swiftly activated air defence systems, successfully neutralizing the incoming drones before they could cause harm. Authorities later confirmed that the drones were destroyed in mid-air, ensuring that the situation was quickly brought under control.

As the threat subsided, the police and emergency responders significantly increased their presence, ensuring heightened surveillance and security across the region. A red alert was declared in Barmer, and residents were urged to stay indoors for their safety. Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi issued a safety advisory, stressing that all residents must remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement during the ongoing threat.

The surge in drone activity follows two consecutive days of reported aggression from Pakistani forces. According to sources, Pakistani military units have targeted military installations in Rajasthan, which prompted India’s air defence systems to intercept and neutralize multiple threats. The government confirmed that drones and missiles fired by Pakistan were successfully destroyed before they could inflict any damage.

Security forces remain on high alert, with enhanced surveillance and rapid-response teams deployed to prevent any further escalation. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the region.

As tensions at the India-Pakistan border remain high, the government has called on residents to stay vigilant but remain calm. Citizens are urged to stay informed through official channels and to follow all safety instructions issued by authorities. The ongoing aerial threats highlight the volatile nature of the security landscape, with Indian forces remaining on constant alert to prevent further provocations.