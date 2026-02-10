Chaos erupts at Khatu Shyam Temple over barricading ahead of annual fair; police officer beats man | Video A clash broke out between police and local residents over the installation of iron gates at various locations in the town to control the crowds expected to gather for the upcoming annual fair.

Sikar:

Preparations for the annual Falguni Lakkhi Fair at the world-famous Khatu Shyam temple have sparked controversy after a clash broke out between local residents and police over crowd-control arrangements. The fair is scheduled to begin on February 21.

The unrest erupted at Modi Chowk in Khatushyam town, where the administration has been installing heavy iron barricades to manage the large influx of devotees expected during the fair. Local residents strongly opposed the move, alleging that the barricades were blocking access to residential colonies and severely disrupting daily movement.

As tensions escalated, police were called to the spot. Khatu Shyam Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Pawan Choubey arrived with additional force to control the situation. During the confrontation, a scuffle broke out between locals and the police.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, allegedly showing SHO Choubey abusing and assaulting a man. In the footage, the SHO is purportedly seen grabbing the man by the collar and throwing him onto the road.

The incident triggered outrage among locals, who questioned the conduct of the police.

Police, on their part, claimed that some youths resorted to abusive language and created a disturbance, forcing officers to intervene to restore order.

Following the incident, local leaders reached the spot and warned of escalating the matter by lodging complaints with higher authorities. The situation remained tense in the area as preparations for the Khatu Fair continued under police supervision.

