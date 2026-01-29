Rajasthan: Death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa in Jodhpur raises serious concerns as multiple theories emerge The Instagram post that surfaced hours after her death added further complexity to the case. In the post, Sadhvi Prem Baisa wrote that she devoted every moment of her life to Sanatan Dharma and carried it in her heart until her last breath.

Jodhpur:

A sensational case of the mysterious death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa, a spiritual figure associated with the propagation of Sanatan Dharma, has emerged from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. The case took a dramatic turn when an alleged suicide note was posted on her Instagram account nearly four hours after her death, triggering widespread shock and intense debate.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa had been highly active on social media in recent months, with several of her videos going viral. She had earlier accused a man of circulating an edited video allegedly involving her father, claiming it was used to blackmail and defame her. Acting on her complaint, the police arrested the accused. After his release, his family reportedly sought forgiveness, and the Sadhvi chose to pardon him.

However, allegations suggest that after being released from jail, the same individual once again edited and circulated the video on social media. This reportedly led to renewed trolling, abusive comments, and immense mental pressure on the Sadhvi. The incident has sparked serious questions about whether sustained online harassment and psychological distress pushed her to take the extreme step.

The Instagram post that surfaced hours after her death added further complexity to the case. In the post, Sadhvi Prem Baisa wrote that she devoted every moment of her life to Sanatan Dharma and carried it in her heart until her last breath. She mentioned having submitted written requests to Adi Jagatguru Shankaracharya and several prominent saints for an “agni pariksha” (trial by fire), but stated that destiny had other plans. She ended the post expressing hope for justice.

Police probe case

Authorities are now investigating whether the post was pre-scheduled and automatically published after her demise.

Following her death, chaos erupted at the Aarti Nagar ashram. Supporters alleged attempts to suppress the truth and claimed CCTV footage from the ashram had gone missing. Tensions escalated when her father initially refused consent for a post-mortem, prompting protests and demands for a thorough investigation.

Police officials have stated that all angles—including social media trolling, blackmail, and the authenticity of the suicide note—are under investigation.

Suspicion over Sadhvi’s death

Questions have been raised in the death, with some people expressing suspicion that her father may be involved in her alleged murder. Her postmortem examination was conducted at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on Thursday.

Following the postmortem, a dispute has emerged over the handover of the body. Members of the saint community want to take the body to a samadhi site for final rites, while Baisa’s father has expressed his wish to take the body home.

(Report: Chandrashekhar Vyas)