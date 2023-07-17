Delhi-bound Air India flight from Udaipur delayed after issue with passenger's power bank

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

An Air India Udaipur-Delhi flight was delayed for almost an hour after a passenger raised some issue, an airline official said.

Flight AI 470 was delayed by at least an hour and later took off for Delhi after the whole flight was thoroughly checked, said the official.

“There was nothing wrong and the flight had landed safely at Delhi airport,” the official added.

However, while the exact sequence of the development is yet to be ascertained, reports claimed that there was an issue with a power bank of a passenger while charging it inside the flight.

With inputs from IANS

