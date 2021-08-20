Sonia holds meeting for Oppn strategy against govt; Mamata, Pawar, Uddhav among top attendees

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sonia holds meeting for common Oppn strategy against govt; Mamata, Pawar, Uddhav among top attendees

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday held a virtual meeting with top opposition leaders including some chief ministers, amid efforts to evolve a common strategy against the NDA government. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting.

The meeting was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Besides, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, DMK's MK Stalin, JMM's Hemant Soren, LJD's Sharad Yadav, and CPM's Sitaram Yechury were also present as the faces of the Opposition at the meet.

The meeting, taking place on a day also observed as the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, is a part of the Congress party's efforts to unite various Opposition parties on key issues confronting the country and defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Several Opposition parties put up a show of unity during the just-concluded Monsoon session of Parliament when they took on the government to seek a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, besides the farm laws and other issues.

Friday's meeting also comes in the backdrop of the government demanding strict action against those indulging in unruly behaviour in Rajya Sabha during the passage of the Insurance Amendment Bill. Besides, the meeting also comes close on the heels of a similar dinner meet hosted by Congress leader Kapil Sibal, where top opposition leaders favoured unity among like-minded parties to defeat the BJP.

READ MORE: My joining TMC unconditional; will take any responsibility given by Mamata Banerjee: Sushmita Dev