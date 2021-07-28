Mamata on 2024 Lok Sabha polls:'Poore desh mein khela hoga...it'll be Modi vs country'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mamata on being Oppn's face: I am a simple worker, want to continue like that

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently on a visit to New Delhi to drum up support against the BJP government, on Wednesday asserted that she is at the forefront of war but stopped short of declaring herself as the face of the Opposition. Interacting with reporters during a press conference, Mamata asserted that the Opposition must unite to put a strong fight against the BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "Poore desh mein khela hoga...it's be Modi vs country," the mercurial leader said a day after she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday also termed the Pegasus controversy 'serious than Emergency.' She also said that Pegasus has put everyone's life in danger. "Situation is very serious, more serious than Emergency. My phone is already tapped. If Abhishek's (Mukherjee) phone is tapped, and I am talking to him, then, automatically my phone is tapped too. Pegasus has put everyone's life in danger," she said.

Banerjee, who is in the national capital for the first time after her party's resounding victory in the assembly polls, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and described it as part of protocol. While Banerjee refused to say if she discussed the Pegasus project with Modi, said that the prime minister should convene an all-party meet on the snooping row and decide on a Supreme Court-led probe.

Sidestepping questions of her taking on the leadership role, West Bengal Chief Minister said the unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own. "I am a simple worker, want to continue as a worker. I am not a political astrologer, depends on the situation; have no problem if someone else leads," she added. "Opposition unity will happen naturally, automatically," she had said on Tuesday.

"GDP now stands for Gas-Diesel-Petrol; the government is collecting money from the public but it has no money for COVID19 vaccines. We want to see 'sacche din', saw enough of 'achhe din'," she said.

