Maharashtra government formation LIVE Updates: No decision on backing Shiv Sena yet, say Congress, NCP

Maharashtra government formation LIVE Updates: President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a report to the Centre stated that the formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts, drawing flak from non-BJP parties. The development came as the political impasse lingered on for the 19th day after the Maharashtra assembly election results were declared.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday expressed apprehension that the BJP may indulge in horse-trading to form government in Maharashtra after imposing President Rule in the state. He expressed the apprehension, alleging that the decision to impose President Rule in the state has been taken under duress from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Here are the LIVE updates:

09:10 am: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Tuesday termed imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra as 'unfortunate' and took a veiled dig at BJP-Shiv Sena for not being able to form a government despite getting a mandate. "It is unfortunate that President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra. The people had given the mandate for the formation of an NDA government. It is sad not to allow the formation of the government for one's ambitions," he said in a tweet.​

09:06 am: Shiv Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde met party leader Sanjay Raut at Lilawati hospital late night on Tuesday. Sanjay was admitted to the hospital on November 11 following a complaint of chest pain.​

09:03 am: NCP calls a meeting of party leaders today

08:56 am: Maharashtra Congress MLAs will return to Mumbai today. The 44 MLAs were kept at a resort in Jaipur to avoid poaching attempts by BJP. ​

