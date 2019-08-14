Image Source : TWITTER ABVP, NSUI protest DU college notice asking students not to attend political rallies (Representational image)

Congress-backed NSUI and RSS affiliated ABVP hit out at the principal of Delhi University's Vivekananda College for issuing a notice asking students not to attend any political rallies.

According to the notice apparently issued by principal Hina Nandrajog, "All the students are advised not to attend any political rally otherwise the disciplinary action will be taken against them by the college." The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demanded that the notice be withdrawn.

"The college administration should withdraw this anti-student decision soon. Is it not our right to fight for our demands?" they said. On the next working day, a delegation of the ABVP will submit a memorandum to the college administration to withdraw the notice, the students' body said, adding that if the administration does not take it back, they will be compelled to protest.



The National Students' Union of India said, "Issuing such type of notice clearly displays the intention behind it. The college has been always seen as a hub of BJP and right-wing political activities."

Recently, the college administration also permitted to set up a BJP membership drive camp outside the campus, they claimed. "NSUI strongly condemns such autocratic orders. These are aimed at not only curbing the freedom of students but also threatening them.

"NSUI will take up this issue to university proctor and dean student's welfare," said Akshay Lakra, president, Delhi NSUI. The college principal did not respond to calls and messages, seeking comments on the issue.

