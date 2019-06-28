Friday, June 28, 2019
     
ABVP calls state-wide bandh of educational institutes in Telangana, schools to remain closed today

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad seeks action against private and corporate educational institutions, which are collecting high fees from parents, along with a demand to implement a law to control fees. Some other demands by the ABVP have been listed below. Parents of school students have also been urged to participate in the bandh.

June 28, 2019
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for a state-wide bandh of all educational institutions in Telangana's Karimnagar today. According to ABVP city secretary Raparthi Srinivas, the development comes in demand for strict implementation of the Right to Education Act, the formation of district fee regulatory committees.

ABVP seeks action against private and corporate educational institutions, which are collecting high fees from parents, along with the implementation of a law to control fees, Srinivas said while speaking at a press meet at Vidyarthi Bhavan in the state. 

Some of the other demands include - 

# Strict implementation of GO No: 91, which prevents private and corporate schools from adding a suffix to their school names to attract the attention of parents

# Stop the school management from selling books, uniforms and other stationery on the school premises

# Allotment of 25 per cent seats to the students belonging to weaker sections. 

Meanwhile, ABVP city secretary R Srinivas has urged all the parents and representatives of people's organisations to participate in the state-wide bandh call given by ABVP to make it successful.

