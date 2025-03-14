Planning to visit Sikkim? Here’s how much you will now have to pay as tourist entry fee The Sikkim government has introduced a ₹50 entry fee for tourists under new rules aimed at boosting sustainable tourism. The fee, collected at hotel check-ins, will be used to improve infrastructure, connectivity, cleanliness, and tourist services across the state.

If you’re planning a trip to Sikkim, get ready to shell out an additional ₹50 as entry fee. The Sikkim government has rolled out a new regulation under the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade Rules, 2025, making it mandatory for all tourists (except children below five years) to pay a ₹50 entry fee upon arrival. The initiative officially came into effect from March and is aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and enhancing infrastructure development.

Collected at hotels, deposited in sustainability fund

According to officials, the fee is being collected by hotels during check-in and deposited into the Tourism Sustainability Development (TSD) Fund. This fund has been specifically created to support projects aimed at enhancing tourism infrastructure, improving road connectivity, maintaining cleanliness, and offering better services to visitors across the state.

One-time charge for 30 days; applicable again for re-entry

Tourists staying in the state for up to 30 days will be charged the fee only once. However, if a visitor returns after a gap of one month, they will be required to pay the charge again, officials clarified.

Revenue to be used for infrastructure and service upgrades

The state government plans to channel the revenue generated into various development initiatives — including cleaner surroundings, better tourist facilities, and smoother travel routes — to ensure a more comfortable and eco-conscious travel experience for both domestic and international visitors.