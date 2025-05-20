Heavy rainfall expected in Sikkim, IMD forecasts floods, landslides, travel disruptions | Check weather update Sikkim weather: In its advisory, the IMD warned residents and local authorities to remain vigilant as the situation could escalate due to continuous rainfall over the coming days.

Gangtok:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Sikkim, citing a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and moisture incursion as the main contributing factors. The weather department has cautioned that the persistent downpour may lead to floods, landslides, and travel disruption across the state.

In its advisory, the IMD warned residents and local authorities to remain vigilant as the situation could escalate due to continuous rainfall over the coming days.

Parts of South Bengal expected to face thunderstorms

The alert also extended to parts of southern West Bengal, where thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds have been predicted. Districts such as Purulia and Birbhum are likely to be affected.

According to the IMD, light to moderate thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by rain and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph, are expected to impact certain areas within the next two to three hours.

Authorities have urged residents in the affected districts to stay in safe locations during thunderstorm activity to avoid any mishaps.

The weather office on Tuesday also issued a broader forecast of heavy rain in the northern districts of West Bengal, while thunderstorm activity is likely to continue in southern parts of the state till Friday.

In addition, the region may experience light to moderate thundershowers later this evening, which could bring scattered relief to the ongoing heat and humidity, though the overall weather pattern remains volatile.

Officials have advised people to keep monitoring local weather updates and follow safety protocols issued by district administrations.