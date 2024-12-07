Manipur: Mobile internet ban extended in nine districts of state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Manipur: Mobile internet ban extended in nine districts.

Manipur: The Manipur government extended the suspension of mobile internet for two days in nine districts of the state till Saturday (December 7). An order issued by the Home Department said the suspension was extended in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Jiribam till 5.

15 pm of December 7.

"The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its correlation with the general operation of internet services has decided to continue suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services,” it said.

The Manipur government had conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services on November 19, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.

INDIA bloc parties from Manipur urge PM Modi to visit state for restoration of peace

INDIA bloc parties from Manipur on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the violence-hit state at the earliest, asserting that his direct involvement and pro-active engagement with the people of Manipur can only bring peace and normalcy there. A delegation of leaders from 10 political parties, representing the INDIA bloc, held a press conference here and claimed that they were denied permission to hold a sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

"We were supposed to hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, but the authorities declined our permission request. We have around 10 political parties participating. It's unfortunate that we're being denied our right to protest. However, this setback won't deter us; our protest will continue in various forms," Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra said.

He said they have submitted a memorandum to the prime minister with their demands.

"Manipur is also a part of India, so why has there been so much negligence by the central government over the past 18 months? More than 60,000 people are in relief camps, and hundreds have lost their lives. How much longer do we have to suffer?" Meghachandra said.