Manipur police arrest three members of banned organisation for extortion, illegal weapons possession

Manipur Police have arrested three members of a banned organisation from the Imphal West district on charges of extortion and illegal weapons possession. The arrests were made during a joint operation by the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday in the Fayang area. An official statement released on Friday confirmed the arrests, stating that the three individuals were associated with the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group).

The security forces recovered a country-made pistol and ammunition from the arrested individuals. The statement added that the trio had been involved in extortion activities. During a search of their hideouts in Kangkchup, authorities also discovered materials related to the illegal manufacturing of firearms.

Nagaland police destroy drugs worth Rs 34 crore

In a separate incident, the Nagaland Police destroyed drugs worth over Rs 34 crore in Dimapur. According to officials, the Drugs Disposal Committee (DDC) conducted the destruction of the confiscated narcotics on Thursday at the Dimapur Municipal Council’s "Dumping Ground". The drugs included substances like ‘Brown Sugar’, heroin, crystal meth, and opium.

Methamphetamine, commonly known as meth, is a potent and highly addictive substance that affects the central nervous system, making it a dangerous drug for abuse. The destruction of these drugs is part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking in the region.