Manipur: Arms, ammunition recovered during search operation from Thoubal district

Manipur: Security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Thursday (December 5). A police statement said the recovery was made during searches in Fungei Ching Ngamukhong area on Wednesday (December 4) and no one was arrested in this connection.

Altogether 107 checkpoints have been installed in various districts of the state, both in the hills and the Imphal Valley, and no one was detained in connection with any violation of laws on Wednesday, the police statement added.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

More details are awaited in this regard.