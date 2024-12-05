Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. North East
  4. Manipur
  5. Manipur: Arms, ammunition recovered during search operation from Thoubal district

Manipur: Arms, ammunition recovered during search operation from Thoubal district

Manipur: The recovered items include 16 firearms, six 36 HE grenades, two detonators, ammunition, and a walkie-talkie set along with a charger.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Imphal Published : Dec 05, 2024 9:30 IST, Updated : Dec 05, 2024 9:33 IST
Manipur, manipur news, Arms ammunition recovered during search operation in manipur, Arms recovered
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Manipur: Arms recovered during search operation from Thoubal district.

Manipur: Security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Thursday (December 5). A police statement said the recovery was made during searches in Fungei Ching Ngamukhong area on Wednesday (December 4) and no one was arrested in this connection.

Altogether 107 checkpoints have been installed in various districts of the state, both in the hills and the Imphal Valley, and no one was detained in connection with any violation of laws on Wednesday, the police statement added.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Related Stories
Manipur: Army continues search ops for missing man, protestors give 3-day ultimatum to authorities

Manipur: Army continues search ops for missing man, protestors give 3-day ultimatum to authorities

Manipur: Schools, colleges in Imphal Valley, Jiribam to reopen from THIS date, details here

Manipur: Schools, colleges in Imphal Valley, Jiribam to reopen from THIS date, details here

Manipur Class 11 and 12 Exam 2025: Registration dates extended, check new schedule

Manipur Class 11 and 12 Exam 2025: Registration dates extended, check new schedule

Manipur violence: Eight arrested for arson, attacks on Police and legislators' properties

Manipur violence: Eight arrested for arson, attacks on Police and legislators' properties

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from North East and Manipur Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Manipur News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement