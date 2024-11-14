Manipur violence: Security forces seize arms, ammunition from Jiribam, Churachandpur districts

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MANIPUR_POLICE Manipur Police and Security forces with arms, ammunition

Manipur violence: Days after fresh violence in the state, security forces in Manipur seized a large cache of arms and ammunition during cordon and search operations conducted in the districts of Jiribam and Churachandpur, police said on Thursday.

According to the Manipur Police statement, the security forces during cordon and search operations in Champanagar, Narayanpur and Thangboipunjre areas of Jiribam district on Wednesday district seized one 2-inch mortar, 36 live barrel cartridges and five empty barrel cartridges.

Another operation in Churachandpur district

In another operation in H Kotlian village of the Churachandpur district, the security forces seized one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, two short-range locally made cannon, two long-range locally made cannon, five AK 47 live rounds, two 9mm live rounds, four 12 bore cart cases, and eighteen 303 rifle modified live rounds, the statement said.

It is pertinent to mention that more than 200 people have been killed in communal clashes in the Meiteis and Kuki communities of Imphal Valley since May last year, leaving thousands homeless and additional security measures have now been put in place in the affected areas.

(With PTI inputs)

