Robert Vadra gets ED summons in Gurugram land deal, claims 'political vendetta' Vadra failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on April 8 in connection with a money laundering case involving a land deal in Haryana.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued a second summons to Robert Vadra in connection with a money-laundering investigation related to the Shikhopur land deal in Haryana. Vadra left on foot from his home to the ED office for the questioning.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed the summons are due to a "political vendetta".

"Whenever I will speak up for people and make them heard, they will try to suppress me... I have always given all answers and continue to do so," he said.

Vadra had failed to respond to the first summons, which was sent on 8 April. He has now been asked to appear before the ED for questioning, as the central agency examines alleged financial irregularities involving his firm, Skylight Hospitality.

According to the ED, Vadra’s company purchased a 3.5-acre plot in Shikhopur, Gurgaon, from Omkareshwar Properties for Rs 7.5 crore in February 2008.

Later, the same land was sold to real estate major DLF for Rs 58 crore. Suspecting the profits to be linked to a possible money-laundering operation, the agency is currently tracing the financial trail behind the substantial gains.