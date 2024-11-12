Manipur Police launches search operation to trace six missing civilians after Jiribam encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel during a search operation in Manipur

The Manipur Police on Tuesday (November 12) informed that their search is ongoing to trace six civilians who have been reported missing since the encounter that broke out between security forces and insurgents in the state's Jiribam district yesterday. According to the information released, the police provided details of the search operation being carried out in the region to trace three women and three children who went missing after the violence, which left at least ten insurgents dead in Manipur.

"What happened in Jiribam yesterday was that around 2:30-3:00 in the afternoon, there was an attack by armed miscreants at the Boropekra Police Station and also at the CRPF camp located nearby. The armed militants were using RPGs and sophisticated automatic weapons such as AKs, INSAS, and SLRs. The CRPF, after they were attacked, retaliated. The firing stopped after 45 minutes... we found that there were a lot of casualties," Dr. IK Muivah, Inspector General of Police (Operations), Manipur, said.

"About 10 militants were found dead, and three women and three minors were found missing. Now, the police are trying to trace these missing women and children. It was a very unfortunate incident that happened yesterday," he added.

Bodies of two elderly Meitei men recovered

Significantly, it is pertinent to note that the top Manipur Police official also mentioned the recovery of the two burnt bodies of elderly men belonging to the Meitei community on Tuesday morning in Jiribam district, where the miscreants had allegedly set few shops and establishments on fire during the attack.

An official, speaking about the details of the incident, mentioned that the bodies of the two men, identified as Laishram Balen and Maibam Kesho, were found under debris during a search operation in the Jakuradhor Karong area, where a few shops were set on fire by suspected militants on Monday.

"The two elderly men belonging to the Meitei community died after the insurgents torched a few shops in the Jakuradhor Karong area," he added.

Prohibitory orders imposed in Jiribam

Moreover, it is significant to note that in the aftermath of the attack, the Jiribam district administration imposed prohibitory orders to avoid any untoward incidents in the area. An official said, a shutdown has been observed since 5:00 am on Tuesday in Kuki-Zo majority areas in the hills wherein the people protested against the killing of suspected insurgents in the gunfight.



READ MORE | Manipur: 11 Kuki insurgents killed, two CRPF jawan injured in armed clashes with security forces in Jiribam