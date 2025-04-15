Delhi may roll out EV Policy 2.0 today: Major subsidy for women, phaseout plan for petrol, diesel vehicles The Delhi government is set to launch its EV Policy 2.0, offering a subsidy of up to Rs 36,000 for women buying electric two-wheelers. The policy includes incentives for scrapping old vehicles, supports e-autos and commercial EVs, and proposes deadlines to phase out CNG and petrol vehicles.

New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to unveil its much-anticipated Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0, with major incentives to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in the capital. Among the key features of the draft policy is a purchase subsidy of up to Rs 36,000 for women buying electric two-wheelers, aimed at boosting female participation in the EV transition. Exclusive subsidy for women buying electric two-wheelers

Under the proposed scheme, the first 10,000 women holding valid driving licences will be eligible for a subsidy of Rs 12,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of battery capacity, capped at Rs 36,000 per vehicle. The policy, which will remain in force until March 31, 2030, seeks to complement the Centre’s PM E-DRIVE scheme.

Officials said the draft has been finalised and is awaiting Cabinet approval. Once cleared, the policy will replace the earlier version that expired on March 31, which has been temporarily extended by 15 days.

Incentives for two- and three-wheelers

To promote wider adoption, the policy proposes a purchase incentive of Rs 10,000 per kWh (up to Rs 30,000) for electric two-wheelers, open to all eligible residents. Those scrapping petrol or diesel two-wheelers not older than 12 years may receive an additional Rs 10,000. For electric auto-rickshaws (L5M category), intended to replace existing CNG autos, the policy proposes a subsidy of up to Rs 45,000 based on battery capacity. Additionally, a scrapping incentive of Rs 20,000 may be provided for ICE autos under 12 years old. Crucially, the policy may mandate that all CNG autos completing 10 years of registration during the policy period be replaced with e-autos. In such cases, a one-time replacement incentive of Rs 1 lakh per vehicle will be offered, but recipients will not be eligible for other incentives under the policy.

Incentives for goods carriers and price caps

The policy also aims to support commercial EV adoption. Electric three-wheeler goods carriers (L5N) will be eligible for incentives up to Rs 45,000, while electric four-wheeler carriers (N1 category) can get subsidies up to Rs 75,000. These benefits will be available for the first three years and will apply to both individual and commercial applicants. Price eligibility caps have been set at Rs 4.5 lakh for L5N and Rs 12.5 lakh for N1 vehicles.

Key deadlines for petrol, diesel vehicle restrictions

The draft policy lays out a phased restriction plan for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles:

No new registration of CNG auto-rickshaws will be allowed from August 15, 2024.

Existing CNG auto permits will not be renewed after this date; only e-auto permits will be issued.

All fossil fuel-driven two-wheelers will be banned from August 15, 2026.

Registration of diesel, petrol, and CNG goods carrier three-wheelers will cease from August 15, 2025.

The policy also recommends phasing out solid waste carriers and buses running on fossil fuels, especially those operated by civic agencies.

Job creation, charging network, and awareness

According to Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, EV Policy 2.0 targets the creation of up to 20,000 new jobs. “The purpose of this policy is to reduce pollution by promoting electric mobility in mass categories such as two-wheelers, buses, and goods carriers,” he said.

The policy will also establish:

A city-wide network of charging and battery-swapping stations

Battery collection centres to enhance recycling

Skill centres for workforce training in the EV sector, in collaboration with educational institutions

A comprehensive public awareness campaign to promote EV adoption

Aggressive electrification goals

The government has set an ambitious goal of making 95% of all new vehicle registrations electric by 2027. By 2030, it aims to ensure 100% availability of recharging infrastructure across the city.

A dedicated Delhi Clean Mobility Center will be established to oversee implementation, while a strengthened State EV Fund will draw from the Air Ambience Fund and levies on non-electric vehicles.

Awaiting final approval

The policy, which outlines Delhi’s clean mobility roadmap for the rest of the decade, is expected to be cleared by the Delhi Cabinet shortly. Once notified, it will mark a significant step in the capital’s efforts to curb vehicular emissions and transition toward sustainable transport.

(With inputs from PTI)