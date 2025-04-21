Manipur cannot return to normalcy without free movement of people: State MP On April 14, many Meiteis decided to abandon their plans to visit the Thangjing hills in Churachandpur and returned to Moirang in Bishnupur district, following the counsel of community elders.

Imphal:

Manipur Lok Sabha MP Bimol Akoijam on Monday stressed that normalcy cannot be restored in the state if the free movement of people is not allowed. He was referring to the restrictions imposed on some groups or visiting the Thangjing hills, a sacred site for Meitei community.

"Meiteis can't go to sacred places in Thangjing hills (in Churachandpur district) and Koubru (in Kangpokpi district). This is not a communal issue but a fundamental one. It's about the fundamental rights of citizens and a matter of governance," he told media persons

"Until there is free movement of people and the internally displaced persons return to their homes, normalcy will cease to exist in the state," he added.

On April 14, many Meiteis decided to abandon their plans to visit the Thangjing hills in Churachandpur and returned to Moirang in Bishnupur district, following the counsel of community elders. The decision came amid protests by Kuki-Zo groups, who issued warnings against the pilgrims crossing the heavily guarded 'buffer zone'.

The 'buffer zone', patrolled by security forces, serves as a dividing line between the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and the Kuki-majority hill districts in the conflict-ridden state.

Since May 2023, ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities have resulted in the deaths of over 250 people and left thousands homeless.

MP Akoijam voiced frustration over not being granted the opportunity to speak in Parliament during the discussion on the imposition of President’s Rule. "Myself and Outer Manipur MP Alfred were present… but were not allowed to speak," he stated.

President’s Rule was enforced in Manipur on February 13, shortly after the resignation of then-Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on February 9. The state assembly, which is elected until 2027, has since been placed under suspended animation.

(With PTI inputs)