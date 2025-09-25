Zubeen Garg death: Musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami arrested by SIT as row over Assamese icon's demise deepens Zubeen Garg death: The Assam government has formed an SIT to probe Zubeen Garg's death due to drowning in Singapore on September 19.

Guwahati:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has arrested musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who was present during the controversial yacht trip in Singapore, which has become the flashpoint of the controversy linked to the case.

Goswami has been taken into custody for questioning, though officials have not revealed the allegations against him or clarified whether he will face formal charges, media reports said.

Entrepreneur and cultural activist Shyamkanu Mahanta is also under the SIT’s watch. He is currently at an airport lounge and has reportedly contacted the CID, expressing his willingness to surrender. Officials indicated that his arrest could take place soon.

Several members of the Singapore Assam Association may also face detention over alleged irregularities connected to the incident. Authorities said more arrests are likely as the investigation expands.

Earlier in the day, SIT officers carried out a search at Mahanta’s residence, but no information has been released about the findings.

Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. The popular singer was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati with full state honours on Tuesday.