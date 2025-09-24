'Will not spare anyone': Assam CM sets up SIT to probe Zubeen Garg's death amid foul play suspicion Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died due to drowning in Singapore on September 19.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that he has directed the state’s director general of police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the untimely death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore last week.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police is already probing the case, following more than 60 FIRs filed across the state against organisers of the Northeast India Festival, where Garg had been scheduled to perform.

“In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the DGP, ADGP CID, and senior officers including the Chief Secretary of Assam,” Sarma wrote on X.

He added, “I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team with the best officers of Assam Police. The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity.”

The Chief Minister also confirmed that viscera samples would be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL) in Delhi for detailed examination. A second postmortem of Garg’s body was conducted on Tuesday morning at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), following widespread public demand.

Garg passed away on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. The popular singer was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday with full state honours.