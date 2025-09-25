Zubeen Garg death: CM Sarma says he will not hesitate to hand over case to CBI; SIT conducts raid in Guwahati Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore under circumstances that initially sparked confusion and speculation. Early reports had claimed that he died during a scuba diving session. However, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, later dismissed those claims.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government would recommend a CBI probe in the death of singer Zubeen Garg if the SIT probe is found unsatisfactory.

Sarma’s statement came a day after the Assam government formed a 10-member SIT to probe Garg's death, allegedly due to drowning in the sea in Singapore.

Sarma urges people to stop spreading rumours

The Assam CM urged people to have faith in the probe team and stop spreading rumours on social media, as it was likely to affect the investigation.

“We will not hesitate to hand over the case to the CBI. Our stand is clear that we will uncover the truth of what happened that day by all possible means, and we will not compromise in this matter in any way,” PTI quoted him as saying.

CM Sarma said people who accompanied Garg to Singapore— members of the Assam Association in Singapore and organisers of the North East India Festival (NEIF)— will also be questioned.

“Investigations will proceed step by step, following proper legal processes. If anyone wants instant justice, we will fail in court, as it does not function on emotions but demands facts and evidence. It is, therefore, the SIT's responsibility to collect every piece of evidence that is required by court," Sarma said.

“We all love Zubeen equally, so let us allow the investigation to move forward in a steady, disciplined and transparent manner.We must remain alert and cautious against rumours and false information, as this will only divert the main issue of finding what exactly had happened,” he added.

SIT, CID teams conduct raids

Meanwhile, SIT and CID teams in Assam on Thursday conducted raid at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati, who was the main organiser of North East India Festival in Singapore. Mahanta was the one who took Garg to participate in the festival.

A case has been registered under Section 61(2)/105/106(1) of BNS in connection with Garg’s death.

Row over Zubeen Garg’s death

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore under circumstances that initially sparked confusion and speculation. Early reports had claimed that he died during a scuba diving session. However, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, later dismissed those claims, stating that scuba diving was not involved.

According to her, the incident occurred while Zubeen was swimming at Lazarus Island. During his first swim, he wore a life jacket and was accompanied by his manager Siddhartha Sharma and drummer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami. After a brief break on the shore, he returned to the water for a second swim. It was then that he suffered a seizure. He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 2:30 pm.

Singaporean authorities conducted an autopsy on 19 September, with the official cause of death listed as drowning. Despite this, doubts have surfaced back in Assam regarding the exact circumstances surrounding his sudden death. These concerns led to a second post-mortem examination to ensure clarity.