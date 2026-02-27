Udalguri Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Udalguri Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 46 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Udalguri constituency comes under the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Gobinda Chandra Basumatari of the United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) won the seat by defeating Rihon Daimari of the Bodoland Peoples Front (BOPF) with a margin of 4,851 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dilip Saikia won from the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 3,29,012 votes by defeating Congress candidate Madhab Rajbangshi.

Udalguri Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,58,724 voters in the Udalguri constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 79,592 were male and 79,131 were female voters. Only one voter belonged to the third gender. There were 1,486 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Udalguri in 2021 was 411 (All men).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Udalguri constituency was 1,33,987. Out of this, 68,376 voters were male, 65,611 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 354 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Udalguri in 2016 was 64 (56 men and 08 women).

Udalguri Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Udalguri Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Udalguri will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Udalguri Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Udalguri Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) candidate Gobinda Chandra Basumatari won the Udalguri seat with a margin of 4,851 votes (4.08%). He was polled 61,767 votes with a vote share of 50.43%. He defeated Bodoland Peoples Front (BOPF) candidate Rihon Daimari, who got 56,916 votes (46.47%). NOTA was at third place with 3,805 votes (3.11%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BOPF candidate Rihon Daimari won the Udalguri seat with a margin of 24,374 votes (22.16%). He received 45,037 votes with a vote share of 40.94%. Independent candidate Anjali Prabha Daimari got 20,663 votes (18.79%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Dilip Kr Baro stood third with 20,204 votes (18.37%).

Udalguri Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Gobinda Chandra Basumatari (UPPL)

2016: Rihon Daimari (BOPF)

2011: Rihon Daimari (BOPF)

2006: Rihon Daimari (IND)

2001: Rihon Daimari (IND)

1996: Deva Kanta Ramchiary (IND)

1991: Jaman Singh Brahma (INC)

1985: Binal Khungur Basumatari (IND)

1983: Binoy Kumar Basumtary (PTC)

1978: Binoy Kumar Basumtary (PTC)

Udalguri Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Udalguri Assembly constituency was 1,18,683 or 77.61 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,09,995 or 82.11 per cent.