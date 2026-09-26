22-year-old Gauhati University student found dead at homestay; male friend arrested

A 22-year-old woman was found dead at a homestay in Assam's Guwahati, which triggered panic among people in the locality, the police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Nimisha Thakuria, who was a student at the Gauhati University.

According to the police, Thakuria was found in an unconscious state at the homestay, which is located near the Azara area on the outskirts of Guwahati. She was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The police have arrested the accused, who has been identified as Asif Ali. However, Ali claimed that Thakuria had hanged herself from a ceiling fan, even as the police said this claim is being verified as injury marks were found on her body.

Body sent for post-mortem, probe on

The body has now been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that further details will be revealed following a thorough investigation.

"According to Ashik Ali, she hanged herself from a ceiling fan, and we will investigate whether it is true or false. On the other hand, police found injury marks on the body of the deceased girl," Bolin Deori, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for West Zone, Guwahati Police Commissionerate was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Family alleges foul play

Thakuria was a sociology student at the Gauhati University and lived in Dharapur. Media reports have claimed that she had gone to the homestay and was living there since September 20; however, the police have not confirmed this yet.

According to multiple reports, her family and their neighbours have also alleged foul play. The neighbours of her family claimed Thakuria was calling her parents and was reportedly crying on the call after telling them that she would be killed.

The family later informed the police about this and after which they rushed to the GMHC where she was already declared dead by doctors, media reports claimed. The police are now trying to verify everything and further probe is underway.

"We caught the accused person, and he is now in police custody, and the investigation is underway," Deori told reporters.

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