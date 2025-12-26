Pre-Christmas vandalism rocks Assam's Nalbari, four arrested; CM Himanta promises action The incident had happened on Wednesday the four accused entered the St Mary’s School in Panigaon village and vandalised the decorative items there for Christmas celebrations. According to officials, the school falls under the jurisdiction of the Belsor police station.

Guwahati:

The Assam Police said on Friday that it has arrested four people associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)and Bajrang Dal for allegedly vandalising decorative items used for Christmas celebrations at a school in the Nalbari district of the state.

The incident had happened on Wednesday the four accused entered the St Mary’s School in Panigaon village and vandalised the decorative items there for Christmas celebrations. According to officials, the school falls under the jurisdiction of the Belsor police station.

The police said that the four accused, who entered the school 'unlawfully', were arrested on Thursday. They have been identified as VHP Nalbari district secretary Bhaskar Deka, parishad's district vice-president Manash Jyoti Patgiri, its assistant secretary Biju Dutta, and Bajrang Dal's district convenor Nayan Talukdar.

The four accused, the police said, even threatened the school administration against Christmas celebrations and raised 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans inside the premises. They also visited several shopping malls where Christmas items were being sold and set them on fire.

"They then went to various shops selling Christmas goods in Nalbari town and set fire to some items in front of the shops near the Jain Mandir in the town," an official had said earlier.

CM Himanta promises action

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has promised strict action against the accused. In an X (previously Twitter), the chief minister said that his government is committed to "maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens" across Assam.

He said the police have registered a case and a probe is underway, adding that the officials are trying to identify more who are involved in the incident.

"In connection with the vandalism at St. Mary’s English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law. We are fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across the state," he Xed.