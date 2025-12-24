Assam violence: Army deployed in West Karbi Anglong, CM says situation absolutely normal Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Our DCs have been instructed that any person whom they feel is suspicious or any person who has been declared a foreigner by the tribunal, we should immediately issue an expulsion order, and the police or BSF will take action to send them back to Bangladesh..."

A day after violence erupted in the state, Army has been deployed to maintain law and order in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, Director General of Police said. Speaking to reporters at the worst-hit Kheroni area, Singh appealed to the people not to indulge in violence and asked community elders to make "misguided" youths understand that problems can be solved only through dialogue.

Situation is totally under control, says DG Harmeet Singh

"Army columns have reached here, and they have marched through these areas. The situation is totally under control now," he said.

On two killed in violence in Assam's Karbi Anglong, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The situation has improved today. Both groups are talking to each other, and our senior officials are there. Today's situation is absolutely normal, and people are coming to shops and streets. I think we should see a much better situation in the days to come. Yesterday, because of police firing, one person died. Since the agitators burned a few houses and shops, one physically challenged person could not come out of his home, and he was burned alive. So far, there are two dead, and there are two or three more people who were injured..."

Himanta Biswa Sarma says DCs instructed to take action

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further said, "Our DCs have been instructed that any person whom they feel is suspicious or any person who has been declared a foreigner by the tribunal, we should immediately issue an expulsion order, and the police or BSF will take action to send them back to Bangladesh..."

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh said the situation is totally under control. “An Army column has also marched through. Let us not control the situation just by force but come forward for a meeting. There was vandalism by a mob and an attack on the administration officials. One person from the mob lost his life in it. In the arson committed by the mob, one differently-abled person died. The Assam government has given time for a tripartite meeting among the state government, the local council, and the people who are presenting their demands. Those who are doing this protest should come forward and make the youth understand that such things (violence) do not benefit anyone. Legal action required will be taken. We have video footage, and identification of some people has been done,” he said.

The police are investigating the violence that happened over the last two days, he said. "We will arrest the culprits. Let the situation stabilise first," he added.

Two killed, 45 injured in Assam violence

Two persons were killed, and 45 others, including 38 police personnel, injured as violence rocked West Karbi Anglong district. Agitators from the Karbi community had been on a hunger strike for the last 15 days, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers, who mostly hail from Bihar, from Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in tribal belts.

They went on a rampage on Monday after police took away three agitators from the protest site in the early hours, a move which the administration later claimed was for their hospitalisation.

