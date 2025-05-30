IMD issues red alert in Assam: Guwahati hit by severe flooding amid heavy rainfall IMD issues red alert for Assam as Guwahati battles severe flooding and heavy rains triggered by a developing low-pressure system.

Guwahati:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Assam, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two to three days. The state capital Guwahati, along with several southern and western districts, is expected to bear the brunt of this intense weather system. This warning follows the development of a well-defined low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, near the Odisha coast, which is expected to strengthen into a depression within the next 24 hours.

The IMD has highlighted that the associated cyclonic circulation, reaching up to 7.6 kilometres above sea level, may bring widespread heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds to districts including Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Cachar, Hailakandi, Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, and Chirang among others.

(Image Source : PTI)Commuters move through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall, in Guwahati

Guwahati has already been severely affected by continuous heavy rain over the past two days, resulting in extensive waterlogging and flash floods that have disrupted life in multiple localities. Since May 28, key areas such as Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Beltola, Hatigaon, Wireless, and B. Borooah Road have been inundated, with streets turning into flowing water channels, vehicles stranded, and homes and shops submerged. In several low-lying neighbourhoods, water levels have risen above knee height, forcing residents to evacuate and causing significant property damage.

Experts point to blocked drainage systems, unchecked hill-cutting, and encroachment of wetlands as major factors exacerbating Guwahati’s flood vulnerability. The Assam State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed extensively, conducting rescue operations with rubber boats in places like Rukminigaon and distributing essential supplies. Temporary relief camps have been set up, though mass evacuations have not yet been announced.

(Image Source : PTI) School students wade through a waterlogged street at Anil Nagar following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati.

The government continues to pursue its “Mission Flood Free Guwahati,” focusing on clearing and deepening drains such as Bharalu and Mora Bharalu and upgrading drainage infrastructure. However, critics argue that these efforts are insufficient and delayed, falling short of what is needed to prevent recurring floods. Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra River is being closely monitored but currently remains below flood danger levels.

Local businesses, especially street vendors and shopkeepers, are facing severe losses, and many schools in flooded zones have closed temporarily. Power outages have also been reported due to water damage to electrical systems.

(Image Source : PTI)Rescue personnel assist people in moving to a safer place from an area inundated with rainwater after heavy rainfall, in Guwahati

Residents have taken to social media to share images and videos of the flooding, calling for urgent improvements in urban planning and infrastructure. Environmentalists have once again emphasized the need for strict controls on urban expansion, hill-cutting, and wetland conservation to mitigate future flood risks.

Authorities advise people to stay indoors, avoid waterlogged and landslide-prone areas, and follow all advisories issued by the IMD and SDRF. Emergency response teams remain on high alert as Guwahati prepares for continued rainfall and possible worsening conditions in the days ahead.

(Image Source : PTI)A woman carries a child as she wades through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has also urged the public to remain cautious during heavy rains, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay informed through official channels. "We request everyone, especially in Guwahati, to take all necessary precautions and avoid venturing out unless absolutely essential," an ASDMA spokesperson said.

(Image Source : PTI)Local residents use a rubber boat to shift from a flooded locality following heavy rainfall at Rukminigaon in Guwahati.

Residents in flood-prone areas are encouraged to be prepared for emergencies and closely follow instructions from local authorities as the situation develops.