'Congress will expose all his lies': Gaurav Gogoi hits back at Assam CM over 'Pakistan link' charge

Guwahati:

Hitting back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his 'Pakistani link' charge, Congress' state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi said on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader can lie as much as he wants but his party will expose everything about his family's property and businesses abroad once it comes to power after the upcoming assembly elections.

Gogoi, the deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and party's candidate from the Jorhat assembly constituency, said the chief minister must be disqualified and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should register a case against him.

"The question is clear: Does your family have a Gold Card in Dubai? Does your family own property in Dubai? Third, did you declare this in your election affidavit?" Gogoi told news agency ANI. "If our government comes to power, all his illegal properties, illegal businesses, and his connections to everything from cow smuggling to the coal mafia, legal action will be taken against them."

The allegation and the counter-allegation

The blame-game started on Sunday after the Congress claimed that Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has three passports of Egypt, Antigua-Barbuda and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), two properties in Dubai, and assets in shell companies. Denying the allegations, Sarma said the Congress concocted the lies using false information from a Pakistani social media group.

The chief minister even alleged that Pakistan was involved in influencing the Assam elections. In a press conference this morning, Sarma said his wife has registered a case against Congress and legal action will be taken accordingly. He further said Gogoi has stooped to this low and making allegations against his wife.

"In the last 10 days, Pakistan channel has done at least 11 talk shows regarding the election in Assam, which never happened earlier. And in every talk show, the conclusion is that Congress should win. Pakistan's link to yesterday's press conference has also now become very, very apparent. I am sure that this will be taken into consideration by the law enforcement agency," Sarma said.