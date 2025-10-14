'You're beautiful': Trump compliments Meloni, while Erdogan tells her to 'quit' smoking | WATCH At the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, Donald Trump’s comment calling Italian PM Giorgia Meloni “beautiful” stole the show.

New Delhi:

As world leaders gathered in Egypt for the Gaza Peace Summit on Monday, a historic event aimed at ending two years of violence and celebrating the release of Israeli hostages, it wasn’t just diplomacy that made headlines. It was Donald Trump’s mouth. The US President, fresh off being credited for brokering the Israel-Hamas deal, gave a campaign-style speech in Sharm El-Sheikh.

But what really caught the internet’s attention was his awkward and cheeky compliment to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni one that had social media buzzing and political eyebrows raised.

Trump ‘risks’ it with Meloni complement

While thanking global leaders on stage, Trump turned to Meloni and said, “We have a young woman... I'm not allowed to say she's beautiful, it's usually the end of your political career if you do. But I’ll take my chances. There she is you don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are.”

The moment triggered mixed reactions online. While some users laughed it off as classic Trump, others pointed out that Meloni didn’t seem to like it. The clip went viral, with many debating whether it was charming or inappropriate.

In another Erdogan tells Meloni to quit smoking

Meloni wasn’t just in the spotlight because of Trump. In another candid exchange that went viral, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan advised her to give up smoking.

“You look great, but I have to make you stop smoking,” he told her, with French President Emmanuel Macron standing nearby. “I know, I know,” Meloni replied.

Peace talks

Despite the side moments, the Gaza Peace Summit was a major diplomatic event. Held in Egypt’s resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, it marked a turning point in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with several leaders acknowledging Trump’s role in the ceasefire deal. “You’re friends of mine, you’re great people,” Trump said during his speech. “I have a couple I don’t like in particular, but I won’t tell you who.”