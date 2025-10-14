Zelenskyy to visit US to explore possibility of procuring long-range missiles amid war with Russia During a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, Zelenskyy said he would also seek additional US support to help protect Ukraine’s electricity and gas infrastructure, which has come under constant attack from Russian forces.

Kyiv:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he would travel to the United States this week to explore the possibility of procuring long-range weapons amid Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia. This came a day after US President Donald Trump warned Russia that the US was mulling supplying long-range Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv.

Ukrainian president Zelenskyy said he was likely to hold a meeting with his US counterpart Trump on Friday in this regard.

“The main topics will be air defence and our long-range capabilities, to maintain pressure on Russia,” AP quoted him as saying.

During a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, Zelenskyy said he would also seek additional US support to help protect Ukraine’s electricity and gas infrastructure, which has come under constant attack from Russian forces.

Zelenskyy-Trump holds ‘productive’ phone call

His upcoming US visit follows what he described as a “very productive” phone call with Donald Trump on Sunday.

Following the call, Trump warned Russia that he might authorise the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Moscow does not move toward ending the war.

These missiles would give Ukraine the capability to strike targets deeper inside Russian territory.

Russia warns US

Moscow has reacted with “extreme concern” to the possibility of the US sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously warned that such actions could severely harm US-Russia relations.

Zelenskyy is expected to join the Ukrainian delegation already in the US, which is currently holding initial discussions under the leadership of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Russia targets Ukraine’s electricity and gas infrastructure

Meanwhile, Russia has increased attacks on Ukraine’s electricity and gas infrastructure ahead of winter season.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that the most severe attacks early Monday targeted the Black Sea port city of Odesa and the northern Chernihiv region. These strikes, carried out with drones and missiles, resulted in the death of one person.