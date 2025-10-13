Trump gets standing ovation in Israeli Parliament as freed hostages return home US President Donald Trump to address the Israeli Knesset ahead of the Cairo Peace Summit.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump received a standing ovation at Israel’s Parliament (Knesset) on Monday, where he was welcomed with prolonged applause and warm appreciation from lawmakers. During the session, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee received special mentions for their contributions to strengthening US-Israel relations. Trump is set to address the Parliament shortly.

Netanyahu hails Trump as Israel's greatest friend in the White House

Ahead of Trump’s speech,Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a deeply emotional and defiant speech, praising Trump’s unwavering support for Israel and his leadership in regional security. “Thank you for brokering the Abraham Accord, withdrawing from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, supporting Operation Rising Lion, and for your bold decision to launch Operation Midnight Hammer… A little after midnight, you really hammered them (Iran),” Netanyahu said. He called Trump “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House,” asserting that no American President had ever done as much for Israel.

Peace through strength’: Netanyahu vows Israel will endure Reflecting on the ongoing war with Hamas, Netanyahu said, “We paid a high price for the war, but enemies understand how powerful and determined Israel is. They understand that attacking Israel on October 7th was a catastrophic mistake. They understand that Israel is here to stay… We make peace through strength.” Turning toward Trump, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to peace and the enduring US-Israel alliance: “Together we will achieve peace, Mr. President. We have done it before through the Abraham Accords, and we will do it again.” Netanyahu concluded with a pledge that Israel remains “committed to this peace,” even as it stands firm against its adversaries. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana hailed Trump as a “giant of Jewish history,” praising his unwavering support for Israel and his role in advancing regional peace efforts. The atmosphere in Parliament was marked by both celebration and solemn resolve, as Israel continues its military operations while hosting one of its strongest international allies.

Trump’s address came hours after all 20 hostages freed under a US-brokered ceasefire safely returned to Israel. Before his speech, he held a private meeting with the families of hostages at the Knesset, attended only by official photographers from Trump’s and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s teams, with independent media barred from coverage.

In his speech, President Trump struck a note of diplomacy and reconciliation, declaring, “Even to Iran, whose regime has inflicted so much death on the Middle East, the hand of friendship and cooperation is always open.” His remarks, signaling a push for dialogue over confrontation, received a mixed response from Israeli lawmakers.