'India, Pakistan will live very nicely together': Trump makes big claim in Egypt

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump, at the Egypt-hosted Peace Summit on Gaza, expressed optimism about South Asian relations, saying, “I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together,” while turning to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for confirmation. Sharif responded with a broad smile, underscoring a moment of diplomatic significance.

Trump also praised Pakistan’s leadership, calling military chief Asif Munir his "favorite field marshal from Pakistan,"and invited Sharif to address the summit, emphasising Pakistan’s potential role in promoting stability in the Middle East.

India Pakistan conflict

India and Pakistan have seen escalating tensions recently along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The conflict intensified after the Pahalgam incident, in which terrorists attacked security forces, resulting in multiple casualties and a heightened cross-border alert.

Following this, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist hideouts in the region, which led to further clashes and retaliatory actions from across the border. These incidents, combined with ongoing ceasefire violations and cross-border firing, have significantly strained bilateral relations, drawing international concern and calls for restraint from both sides.

India's participation and support

Representing India, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh attended as a special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh met with President Trump to discuss India’s support for peace initiatives and humanitarian assistance in Gaza. India welcomed the landmark Peace Agreement, expressing hope that it would lead to lasting regional peace, reflecting its longstanding commitment to diplomacy.

Other notable moments

During the summit, a video clip showed President Trump shaking hands with the UAE representative, saying, “A lot of cash. Unlimited cash,” which quickly went viral online and sparked mixed reactions.

Egypt hosts peace summit

Co-hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi and President Trump, the summit brought together world leaders to discuss ceasefire measures, humanitarian aid, and long-term peace frameworks in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. El-Sissi called Trump’s Mideast peace plan the “last chance” for peace and reiterated support for a two-state solution, affirming Palestinians’ right to an independent state alongside Israel.

Trump honoured by Egypt

President Trump was awarded the Order of the Nile, Egypt’s highest civilian honour, recognizing his efforts at the summit. The event highlighted optimism for regional cooperation, dialogue, and a framework for lasting peace in the Middle East.

