Will never surrender British flag: UK PM Keir Starmer on anti-immigration rally in London London anti-immigration rally: In an 'X' post, Keir Starmer said Britain is a country which is "proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect", as he noted that the people have a right to hold peaceful protests.

London:

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday that his country will "never surrender" the British flag and allow anyone to use it as a "symbol of violence, fear and division". His remarks come after more than a lakh of people participated in the anti-immigration rally in London.

In an 'X' (which was formerly known as Twitter) post, Starmer said Britain is a country which is "proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect", as he noted that the people have a right to hold peaceful protests. However, he said no one would be allowed to assault the security personnel.

"People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values," he said, "But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin."

London sees massive anti-immigration rally

A massive anti-immigration rally, which was attended by more than one lakh people, was organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson on Saturday. During the rally, many of Robinson's supporters clashed with police officials. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said many of its officers were "punched, kicked and struck by bottles" tossed by the protesters.

Following this, reinforcements were deployed. The police also arrested nine people, and said that many others have been identified and would be held accountable. "There is no doubt that many came to exercise their lawful right to protest, but there were many who came intent on violence... They confronted officers, engaging in physical and verbal abuse and making a determined effort to breach cordons in place to keep everyone safe," Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said.

Who is Tommy Robinson?

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is the founder of the English Defense League. He is one of the most influential far-right figures in the UK. His march was inspired by many of far-right politicians in Europe, who have claimed that the continent is struggling because of the migrants.

“We are both subject to the same process of the great replacement of our European people by peoples coming from the south and of Muslim culture, you and we are being colonized by our former colonies,” far-right French politician Eric Zemmour said.