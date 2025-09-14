Who is Tommy Robinson? Far-right activist who drew 100,000 people to London rally London march organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson drew more than 100,000 people and became unruly on Saturday as a small group of his supporters clashed with police officers who were separating them from counterprotesters.

London:

A march in London organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson attracted over 110,000 participants on Saturday but turned chaotic when a small group of his supporters clashed with police trying to keep them apart from counterprotesters.

Metropolitan Police reported that several officers were punched, kicked, and hit with bottles thrown by people on the fringes of the "Unite the Kingdom" rally. Reinforcements equipped with helmets and riot shields were brought in to support the more than 1,000 officers already on duty. A total of 26 officers were injured, four seriously, with injuries including broken teeth, a concussion, a possible broken nose, and a spinal injury. At least 25 people were arrested for offenses such as violent disorder, assault, and criminal damage, and police investigations are ongoing.

Who is Tommy Robinson?

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, founded the nationalist and anti-Islam English Defense League and is one of the most influential far-right figures in Britain. He has spent years in and out of prison and courtrooms. On Saturday, he was once again at the centre of attention, leading a mass protest in London.

Robinson, 41, has built his public profile on provocation and controversy. Known for his outspoken hostility toward Islam, immigration, the mainstream media, and the police, he has also admitted to misusing donations from supporters on alcohol, parties, and gambling.

In 2009, he founded the English Defence League (EDL), a street movement frequently associated with violent clashes and football hooliganism. Robinson stepped down as its leader in 2013, citing concerns over escalating extremism, but continued his work as a political activist and online campaigner.

His criminal record includes convictions for violence, contempt of court, and mortgage fraud. In 2018, he was jailed for livestreaming outside a trial. In 2021, he was jailed for contempt of court for violating a High Court order barring him from repeating libelous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him. He previously served jail time for assault and mortgage fraud.

Despite these, Robinson maintains a significant following. Although banned from Twitter in 2018, he was reinstated under Elon Musk and now has over a million followers on X. His supporters view him as a champion of patriotism and free speech, while critics warn he is a divisive figure who spreads hate and fuels societal tensions.

(With AP inputs)

