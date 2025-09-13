UK police probe 'racially aggravated' alleged rape of British Sikh woman in West Midlands Authorities have released descriptions of two suspects believed to be involved in the assault. Both are described as white men. One had a shaved head, a heavy build, and was wearing a dark sweatshirt along with gloves

West Midlands Police have launched an investigation into the alleged rape of a British Sikh woman, which is being treated as a racially motivated crime. The woman, believed to be in her 20s, told officers that racial abuse was directed at her during the attack. “We’re investigating after a woman reported to us that she had been raped in Oldbury in what we are treating as a racially aggravated attack,” said West Midlands Police in a statement.

“The woman has told us that a racist remark was made to her during the attack. We are currently treating it as an isolated incident.”

Suspects at large

Authorities have released descriptions of two suspects believed to be involved in the assault. Both are described as white men. One had a shaved head, a heavy build, and was wearing a dark sweatshirt along with gloves. The second suspect was seen in a grey top with a silver zip. Police are urging anyone who may have seen these individuals or has any relevant information to come forward.

Community response

The Sikh Federation (UK) has strongly condemned the attack, citing racial hate as a clear motive. According to a Sky News report, the attackers allegedly told the woman, “You don't belong in this country, get out,” during the assault. Community leaders gathered at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple in nearby Smethwick to address growing alarm among residents.

“I think if you look at it in the context of the climate, it makes it even more worrying because there is a trend of hatred... the targeting of migrants,” said Jas Singh, principal advisor to the Sikh Federation (UK). Chief Superintendent Kim Madill of Sandwell Police said an intensive investigation is underway, with officers examining CCTV footage, collecting forensic evidence, and pursuing multiple lines of inquiry.

“We are working really hard to identify those responsible, with CCTV, forensic and other enquiries well underway. We fully understand the anger and worry that this has caused.” “I am speaking to people in the community today to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to identify and arrest those responsible. Incidents like this are incredibly rare, but people can expect to see extra patrols in the area,” she added.

Local MP Gurinder Singh Josan described the incident as a “truly horrific attack” that has left the victim deeply traumatised. He urged the public to assist in bringing those responsible to justice and stressed the importance of treating the case as a hate crime.