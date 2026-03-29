Will JD Vance be the next US President? CPAC’s straw poll hints

Washington:

For the second year in a row, US Vice President JD Vance is the most preferred Presidential choice, as per the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll. At the four-day conference this year, the attendees were asked about their top choice for Republican nominee in the 2028 presidential race. JD Vance received 53 per cent of the votes, with 1,600 attendees voted in favour of him, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio bagged 35 per cent of the votes.

Last year, Vance topped the list securing 61 per cent of the votes, followed by Steve Bannon (former Trump adviser) - 12 per cent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis - 7 per cent.

Trump's approval rating drops to 36%

US President Donald Trump is facing a noticeable drop in public approval, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. The survey shows that only 36% of Americans currently approve of his performance, down from 40 per cent just a week earlier. This marks one of the lowest points in his approval ratings since returning to office.

A major reason behind the decline appears to be growing dissatisfaction with the economy. Rising fuel prices have become a key issue for many Americans. Only about 25% of people said they are satisfied with how Trump is handling the cost of living. Confidence in his economic leadership is also low, with just 29 per cent approval. This is even lower than ratings seen during the presidency of Joe Biden, underlining how serious economic concerns have become for voters.

The ongoing conflict with Iran is another factor affecting public opinion. Support for US military strikes has slightly dropped, with only 35% backing the action, while a majority 61 per cent are against it. Many Americans are also worried about long-term consequences. Nearly half of those surveyed believe the conflict could make the United States less safe in the future, while only a small portion think it will improve security.

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