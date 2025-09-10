Who is Sushila Karki? The ex-chief justice who got more votes than Balen Shah to lead Nepal interim govt Sushila Karki was the first female Chief Justice of Nepal. She was born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Morang district. She graduated from Mahendra Morang College, went on to earn a master’s degree in Political Science from Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

New Delhi:

Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first and only female Chief Justice, has been appointed to lead the interim government following the recent overthrow of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli by Gen Z protesters. Karki accepted the position after securing 31% of the votes in a virtual meeting of the protest group, narrowly edging out Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah, who received 27%.

Who is Sushila Karki?

Karki’s legal career began in 1979 as an advocate in Biratnagar, gradually rising through the ranks to become a Supreme Court justice in 2009. In 2016, she made history as Nepal’s first female Chief Justice, marking a symbolic moment when the country’s top posts President, Speaker of Parliament, and Chief Justice were all held by women.

Karki earned acclaim for rulings that took a firm stance against corruption. Reportedly, she ordered the conviction and imprisonment of a sitting minister, Jaya Prakash Gupta, on corruption charges.

Sushila Karki: Education

Sushila Karki holds a Master’s degree in political science from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, earned in 1975, and a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Tribhuvan University, Nepal, completed in 1978. Karki once shared her fondness for the university where she not only earned her degree but also learned to dance, a passion she nurtured before her legal destiny took shape.

In 2017, she faced an impeachment motion filed by the ruling coalition, accusing her of bias and overstepping judicial authority, especially concerning the appointment of a police chief. Despite political pressures, she maintained her reputation for judicial independence and reformist zeal.

Why Gen Z chose Sushila Karki?

The Gen Z protesters who forced the resignation of PM KP Sharma Oli rallied against corruption, nepotism, and government censorship, including a ban on social media apps. Karki’s zero-tolerance approach to corruption might have made her the choice to lead Nepal.