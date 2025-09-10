Hope peace and stability return soon: China's first reaction on Gen Z protests in Nepal Nepal is reeling under severe violence led by Gen Z. The protests initially erupted due to the government's ban on social media platforms but later turned into an anti-corruption movement. The angry protestors took to the streets and torched several government and private buildings.

Beijing:

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed concern over the violence in Nepal and exhibited hope for the swift restoration of peace. Hailing the relations between the two nations, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Mao Ning, said that Beijing was hopeful Nepal will handle the domestic crisis effectively and that stability will be restored.

"China and Nepal are each other's traditional friends and neighbors. Hope the various sectors in Nepal will approach the domestic issues properly and restore order and stability in the country soon," the statement read.

KP Sharma Oli, who resigned amid violent protests on Tuesday, recently visited China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. He also participated in a military parade there, which was organised to commemorate World War II.

The unrest intensified when hundreds of protesters stormed his office, demanding he step down over the deaths of 19 people during police action in Monday’s demonstrations.

About the stir

Nepal is reeling under severe violence led by Gen Z. The protests initially erupted due to the government's ban on social media platforms but later turned into an anti-corruption movement. The angry protestors took to the streets and torched several government and private buildings. Houses and offices of several leaders and government officials were also vandalised. Although the ban on social media was lifted on Monday night, the protests continued even after Oli announced his resignation.

Army steps in to control situation

The Army assumed control of the strife-torn country on Tuesday after protestors continued to ignore repeated appeals for peace. To restore order, the military has imposed strict restrictions across the nation, limiting public movement and gatherings. These measures come as the situation continues to worsen, with security forces working to regain stability.