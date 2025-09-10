Nepal protests: Sushila Karki, former chief justice, named by Gen-Z to lead interim government Nepal protests: Sushila Karki has been named by the Gen-Z protesters as their representative to hold talks with Army to establish an interim government in the country after days of violent stir which led to toppling of KP Sharma Oli's government.

Kathmandu:

Amid the ongoing violent protests led by Gen-Z protesters in Nepal, which overthrew Prime KP Sharma Oli and his government on Tuesday, the country's former chief justice has reportedly been named to head the interim government in the Himalayan nation.

The Nepalese Army has taken over control of the country, and talks were held on Wednesday among the protesters to choose representatives to hold discussions with stakeholders to form the interim government and the path ahead to restore order.

Reports say that more than 4,000 young people took part in an online virtual meeting during which Karki's name was discussed and widely agreed upon by the participants to hold talks with the army and also head the interim administration.

Sushila Karki got more votes than Balen Shah

According to sources, during the virtual meeting, Sushila Karki received 31 per cent of the votes while Kathmandu Mayor and Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah received 27 per cent, making her a more acceptable choice over Shah who was till now seen as the leader of the Gen-Z movement.

Who is Sushila Karki?

Sushila Karki was the first female Chief Justice of Nepal. She was born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Morang district.

She graduated from Mahendra Morang College, went on to earn a master’s degree in Political Science from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and later obtained a law degree from Tribhuvan University in Nepal.

From July 11, 2016, to June 6, 2017, during her tenure as Chief Justice, she delivered strong rulings against corruption. She became well known for her decisions on irregularities in police appointments, the establishment of fast-track courts, and several high-profile corruption cases. However, in 2017, political parties brought an impeachment motion against her, accusing her of bias and interference in the executive. The motion was later withdrawn following massive public support in her favour and an order from the Supreme Court.

Top updates on Nepal protests and the current situation: