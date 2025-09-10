Nepal protests: Sushila Karki, former chief justice, named by Gen-Z to lead interim government

Amid the ongoing violent protests led by Gen-Z protesters in Nepal, which overthrew Prime KP Sharma Oli and his government on Tuesday, the country's former chief justice has reportedly been named to head the interim government in the Himalayan nation.
The Nepalese Army has taken over control of the country, and talks were held on Wednesday among the protesters to choose representatives to hold discussions with stakeholders to form the interim government and the path ahead to restore order.
Reports say that more than 4,000 young people took part in an online virtual meeting during which Karki's name was discussed and widely agreed upon by the participants to hold talks with the army and also head the interim administration.
Sushila Karki got more votes than Balen Shah
According to sources, during the virtual meeting, Sushila Karki received 31 per cent of the votes while Kathmandu Mayor and Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah received 27 per cent, making her a more acceptable choice over Shah who was till now seen as the leader of the Gen-Z movement.
Who is Sushila Karki?
Sushila Karki was the first female Chief Justice of Nepal. She was born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Morang district.
She graduated from Mahendra Morang College, went on to earn a master’s degree in Political Science from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and later obtained a law degree from Tribhuvan University in Nepal.
From July 11, 2016, to June 6, 2017, during her tenure as Chief Justice, she delivered strong rulings against corruption. She became well known for her decisions on irregularities in police appointments, the establishment of fast-track courts, and several high-profile corruption cases. However, in 2017, political parties brought an impeachment motion against her, accusing her of bias and interference in the executive. The motion was later withdrawn following massive public support in her favour and an order from the Supreme Court.
Top updates on Nepal protests and the current situation:
- The group stressed that no youth linked to political parties should be involved in the leadership discussions. Civic activist Sushila Karki, who is not affiliated with any party, was selected to maintain neutrality during the negotiations.
- Leaders expressed the view that trusted and respected figures should now take charge of the movement. Some participants suggested that leaders must be able to negotiate with the army and oversee compensation for those affected by Tuesday’s violence. According to a Khabarhub report, Nepalis living abroad also joined the Zoom meeting to share their perspectives.
- No further prison breaks had been reported by Wednesday afternoon.
- However, earlier in the day, the Nepali Army opened fire after inmates at Dhading District Prison attempted to flee during an arson attack. A man in his seventies was killed in the firing, while two others were critically injured.
- Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) reopened for flights on Wednesday afternoon after a decision by the Airport Security Committee. Preparations for take-offs and landings began around 3:30 pm local time.
- The Nepali Congress on Wednesday appealed to all sides to show restraint, pursue dialogue and preserve unity in order to resolve the ongoing crisis. General secretaries Gagan Kumar Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma urged political actors, security agencies, civil society, media and the international community to support peace efforts.
