'See what is happening in our neighbouring countries': CJI Gavai hails Constitution amid Nepal protests Nepal is reeling under severe violence led by Gen Z. The protests initially erupted due to the government's ban on social media platforms but later turned into an anti-corruption movement. The angry protestors took to the streets and torched several government and private buildings.

New Delhi:

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Wednesday hailed the Indian Constitution, citing the ongoing violent protests in Nepal. CJI Gavai made this remark during a hearing on the Presidential Reference in the Supreme Court. "We are proud of our Constitution... Look at what is happening in our neighbouring countries... We have seen what happened in Nepal," he said.

Justice Vikram Nath also backed the CJI's remark, asserting that tensions were prevalent in Bangladesh too.

Nepal protests

Nepal is reeling under severe violence led by Gen Z. The protests initially erupted due to the government's ban on social media platforms but later turned into an anti-corruption movement. The angry protestors took to the streets and torched several government and private buildings. Houses and offices of several leaders and government officials were also vandalised.

Army takes control amid nationwide unrest

The Army assumed control of the strife-torn country on Tuesday after protestors continued to ignore repeated appeals for peace. To restore order, the military has imposed strict restrictions across the nation, limiting public movement and gatherings. These measures come as the situation continues to worsen, with security forces working to regain stability.

Gen-Z protest planning

A key meeting involving Gen-Z protestors is expected to take place soon in Nepal. The agenda of this gathering is to decide on the next steps in their movement and to map out future strategies during the ongoing crisis.

Massive jailbreak amid anarchy situation

Meanwhile, a serious jailbreak situation has emerged amid three days of violent protests. Over 6,000 inmates have escaped from prisons in 18 districts. According to reports, some prisoners forced their way out by breaking down gates, while others smashed through boundary walls.

Oli, Poudel resign

Amid massive pandemonium, KP Sharma Oli and Ram Chandra Poudel resigned as the Prime Minister and President of Nepal, respectively. Several reports suggested that Oli was likely to fly to Dubai and had been moved to a safe house amid the unrest. Their houses were also set on fire by protesters.