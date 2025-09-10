Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Nepal Protest: Army chief appeals to protesters for dialogue amid political unrest in country

  Live Nepal Protest: Army chief appeals to protesters for dialogue amid political unrest in country

Nepal Protest LIVE: Nepal has plunged into political turmoil after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down as Gen Z-led demonstrations gripped Kathmandu and several other regions of the country.

Nepal Protest LIVE Updates.
Nepal Protest LIVE Updates. Image Source : AP
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: , Updated:
Kathmandu:

Nepal plunged into political turmoil after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced his resignation amid massive anti-corruption protests in Kathmandu on Tuesday. The situation escalated as hundreds of demonstrators stormed both his official office and private residence, a day after violent clashes over a controversial social media ban claimed 19 lives. The crisis deepened further with several Cabinet ministers stepping down accusing the government of ignoring public grievances. Oli, just hours before his resignation, had appealed for peace and urged protesters to engage in dialogue. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to assess the unfolding developments in the neighbouring nation. 

Stay tuned for all the live updates on the Nepal Gen Z protest.

Live updates :Nepal protest

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:40 AM (IST)Sep 10, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Protesters torch govt offices in Nepal's Chitwan, massive fire at Bhatbhateni rages on

    Violence escalated in Nepal's Chitwan district as protesters set ablaze the District Administration Office along with the adjoining election office, as per the Kathmandu Post. The unrest also spread to other government establishments, with the district court, land revenue office, and government attorney's office targeted and their documents destroyed in the fire. Municipal and ward offices in Bharatpur and nearby areas were similarly attacked, while a massive blaze at the Bhatbhateni store continued to rage out of control, as per the local police. 

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Sep 10, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Maharashtra issues advisory urging citizens to avoid travel to Nepal amid violent protests

    Amid the ongoing violent protests in Nepal, the Maharashtra State Emergency Operations Centre has issued a travel advisory, urging citizens to refrain from visiting the neighbouring country until further notice. "In view of the prevailing situation in Nepal, the Maharashtra State Emergency Operations Centre has issued important advisories for citizens of Maharashtra. At present, travel to Nepal should be avoided. Citizens who are already in Nepal are advised to remain safe at their place of stay, avoid unnecessary movement outside, and strictly follow the instructions of the local administration as well as the Embassy of India," the Maharashtra government said. "For any kind of assistance, citizens may contact the Embassy helplines: +977-980 860 2881 (also available for WhatsApp calls), +977-981 032 6134 (also available for WhatsApp calls), it added.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Sep 10, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Nepal Protest LIVE: Fresh visuals show Kathmandu under curfew

    Fresh visuals from Kathmandu showed empty streets under strict curfew, which continues to remain in force until further orders. The tense atmosphere comes a day after Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down from his post following massive demonstrations against the government over alleged corruption.

  • 7:08 AM (IST)Sep 10, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Nepali students in India delay travel, voice concern for families amid violent protests back home

    Nepali students in India say they have put their plans to travel home on hold and call up their families repeatedly, fearful of their safety amid the violent protests rattling the Himalayan nation. The student-led "Gen Z" protests in Nepal that began against a government ban on social media expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the KP Sharma Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the common people.

     

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Sep 10, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Nepal unrest leaves markets along UP border deserted

    As unrest continues in Nepal, Uttar Pradesh's border districts saw empty markets, with residents grappling with cancelled travel plans and severed family contacts across the frontier and many expressing concern over the disruption of their daily lives. In Bahraich's Rupaidiha town, which usually bustles with Nepali shoppers, markets have fallen silent. "Normally, our markets thrive because Nepali buyers come here for daily needs. But now, the markets are silent. Families on both sides are interlinked by marriages, so the unrest has left people here worried," said Dr Uma Shankar Vaishya, chairman of the local nagar panchayat.

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Sep 10, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Indian Embassy advises its nationals to defer travel to Nepal

    The Indian Embassy has issued a travel advisory for all Indian nationals in Nepal to "defer travel" there until the situation has stabilised. The Indian embassy also provided emergency contact numbers for those facing any urgent situation or requiring assistance. Sharing a post on X, the India Embassy wrote, "All Indian nationals in Nepal are hereby requested to note the following telephone numbers from the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, for contact, in case they are facing any emergency situation or require assistance: +977 - 980 860 2881, +977 - 981 032 6134."

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Sep 10, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Nepal Protest LIVE: Nepal Army Chief urges Gen Z protestors for peaceful resolution

    Chief of the Nepali Army General Ashok Raj Sigdel urged Gen Z protestors to pursue a peaceful resolution through dialogue as Army troops are deployed to maintain order. In a recorded video statement released late on Tuesday, the Army chief said, "During the protest, extensive damage has been incurred. To prevent further loss of properties and to maintain peace, security, and harmony, national unity and harmony are our common duty."

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Nepal Nepal Protest Nepal Gen Z Protests Live Updates
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\