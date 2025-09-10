Live Nepal Protest: Army chief appeals to protesters for dialogue amid political unrest in country Nepal Protest LIVE: Nepal has plunged into political turmoil after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down as Gen Z-led demonstrations gripped Kathmandu and several other regions of the country.

Kathmandu:

Nepal plunged into political turmoil after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced his resignation amid massive anti-corruption protests in Kathmandu on Tuesday. The situation escalated as hundreds of demonstrators stormed both his official office and private residence, a day after violent clashes over a controversial social media ban claimed 19 lives. The crisis deepened further with several Cabinet ministers stepping down accusing the government of ignoring public grievances. Oli, just hours before his resignation, had appealed for peace and urged protesters to engage in dialogue. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to assess the unfolding developments in the neighbouring nation.

