Who is Balen Shah? The rapper-turned-Kathmandu mayor at center of Nepal protests and Gen-Z's chosen leader

As Nepal undergoes a generational shift, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation on Tuesday afternoon has highlighted a turning point. The country’s Gen Z is increasingly looking past traditional parties and figures, searching instead for leaders who reflect their aspirations and frustrations.

At the centre of this shift stands an unexpected figure, Balendra Shah, better known as Balen. A rapper-turned-engineer-turned-mayor, he has swiftly become one of Nepal’s most influential public figures. The 35-year-old's rise encapsulates a larger story: disillusionment with traditional politics, anger over corruption and censorship, and a hunger for leaders who can speak both the language of the streets and that of governance.

Balen Shah's message to protesters

In a post on Facebook, he urged the protesters to exercise restraint and refrain from damaging public and government property. He also added their "murderer has resigned" in a veiled reference to KP Oli's stepping down as prime minister.

"We had said it clearly. This is the movement of Gen Z. Dear Gen Z, your murderer has resigned. Be restrained now!! The loss of the country's money is the loss of you and our property. You and we need to be restrained now. Now your generation will have to lead the country," he wrote.

He then said the protesters should be ready to hold talks with the Nepalese Army to decide the way forward for the country's government.

Who is Balen Shah?

Balen first made his mark not in politics but in music. His freestyle rap battles in Kathmandu’s underground scene gained him recognition among young Nepalis, while his academic pursuit of civil and structural engineering earned him credibility in professional circles. This unusual mix of art and intellect laid the groundwork for his political journey.

In 2022, running as an independent candidate, Balen shocked the establishment by winning Kathmandu’s mayorship. His campaign focused on everyday urban challenges—garbage disposal, traffic gridlock, unauthorised construction, and mismanaged development. His victory signalled a watershed moment: proof that someone outside the traditional party system could take on entrenched powers and succeed.

A mayor who refuses to fit in

Since assuming office, Balen has governed in a style that is direct, unconventional, and often confrontational. He has live-streamed city meetings, demolished illegal structures, and held municipal officials accountable for negligence. His methods have won him admiration from many citizens while sparking criticism from political rivals.

In contrast to party-bound leaders, Balen has built his image on decisiveness and defiance. To a generation weary of endless bargaining and inertia, he represents the possibility of leadership that acts instead of delays.

Nepal Gen Z’s political moment

Today’s young Nepalis have come of age amid instability—the aftermath of civil war, revolving governments, and widespread unemployment. Social media became their refuge, a platform to vent frustrations, mobilise, and imagine alternatives.

The government’s recent move to ban major social media platforms, citing security concerns, struck them as an attack on personal freedom. Protests quickly erupted across Nepal, driven not by veteran politicians or old unions but by students and young activists wielding placards, hashtags, and memes.

In this climate, Balen openly sided with the youth. Though too old to march under the under-28 banner, the 33-year-old mayor expressed solidarity in a Facebook post, writing, “My full sympathy is with the youth.” He urged politicians not to hijack the movement for party agendas. For many young Nepalis, this stance confirmed their belief: that Balen is their voice within the system, a leader who reflects their fight for a new political culture.