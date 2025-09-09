Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli resigns amid violent Gen Z protest, likely to flee to Dubai As the protests intensified for the second day amid multiple ministerial resignations, PM Oli has assigned acting responsibilities to Deputy Prime Minister ahead of the planned departure.

Kathmandu:

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday amid violent protests in Kathmandu over alleged corruption. Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of demonstrators entered his office shouting anti-government slogans.

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli likely to flee to Dubai

Nepal's Prime Minister is likely to leave for Dubai as a private jet has been placed on standby for him. As the protests intensified for the second day amid multiple ministerial resignations, PM Oli has assigned acting responsibilities to the Deputy Prime Minister ahead of the planned departure.

Earlier in the day, Oli said he had called an all-party meeting at 6 pm amid rising protests across the country. "I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation," the statement from the PMO said.

What will happen next?

According to the information, PM Oli has handed over the command of the country to the Deputy Prime Minister after resigning from his post. However, the protesters say that an interim government should be formed in the country. Apart from this, there is also a demand to dissolve the Parliament and hold fresh elections.

Many ministers of the Nepalese government have resigned from their posts. Among them, Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari has also resigned from his post. Water Supply Minister Pradeep Yadav is also resigning. Ministers of Shekhar Koirala (Nepal Congress) faction in Nepal are resigning. Earlier on Monday, Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned, taking responsibility for the violent protests.

Protesters set party offices, PM's private house on fire

Hours before his resignation, the demonstrators set on fire the Nepalese leader's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. The angry demonstrators also vandalised the residences of several political leaders.

According to sources, the house of opposition leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda) has also been attacked. The house of Nepali Congress President Deuba has been attacked. The house of the Home Minister has been set on fire, and the house of the Communications Minister has also been set on fire.

At least 19 people were killed and over 300 others were injured during the violent protests on Monday against the government's ban on social media sites. Following the protests, the government revoked the ban last night.

The protesters, under the banner of Gen Z, shouted slogans such as "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (KP thief, leave the country) and "Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders" in multiple parts of the capital.