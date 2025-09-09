Advertisement
  Nepal Gen Z protest LIVE: PM KP Sharma Oli resigns as protesters call for interim government

Amid demonstrations that continued for a second consecutive day on Tuesday across Nepal, PM KP Sharma Oli resigned.

Nepal Gen Z protest
Nepal Gen Z protest Image Source : AP
Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Nepal protests: Social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter) were banned in Nepal, sparking massive Gen Z-led protests that have left at least 19 dead and many injured. What began as a government crackdown on unregistered social media sites escalated into widespread anti-government demonstrations across Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari, and Damak. The protests, fueled by young people, quickly turned violent outside the Parliament building, prompting the resignation of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. During the protest police deployed tear gas, water cannons, and even live rounds. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak of the Nepali Congress resigned on Monday evening and was soon followed by Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari and Health Minister Pradip Paudel also tendered his resignation. The protesters also stormed and vandalised the President Ram Chandra Poudel' residence. As per sources, Prime Minister KP Oli is considering a departure to Dubai.

Stay tuned for all the live updates on the Nepal Gen Z protest...

Live updates :Nepal Gen Z protest

  • 2:15 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM KP Sharma Oli resigns

  • 2:03 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Vehicles damaged and set on fire in Kathmandu

    Vehicles damaged and set on fire in Kathmandu, as protesters continue their demonstration against alleged corruption.

  • 1:42 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Protesters torch homes of Nepal President and PM Oli

    Kathmandu, Nepal: Violent protests in Nepal have taken a dramatic turn as demonstrators reportedly torched the homes of President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

  • 1:33 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Airport shut, flight cancelled amid escalating unrest

    After reports of PM Oli fleeing to Dubai, sources have informed us that Tribhuvan International Airport has been shut down and all flights have reportedly been cancelled.

     

  • 1:06 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    As Oli plans to flee to Dubai, sources claim Airline on standby

    As sources say Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is planning to flee to Dubai, they add that an airline has been placed on standby.

  • 1:03 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Oli mulls leaving for Dubai: Sources

    Prime Minister KP Oli is considering a departure to Dubai as violent Gen Z-led protests continue to rock his government, according to sources. 

     

  • 12:46 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Nepali Congress Party's office set on fire

    As the tensions escalate in Nepal, the protesters have set the ruling Nepali Congress Party's office on fire. 

  • 12:42 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Two injured in gunfire near PM Oli's residence

    Two people have been injured by bullet fire near the residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Balkot.

  • 12:38 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Minister of Water Supply resigns

    Minister of Water Supply Yadav announced his resignation, condemning the government's repression of demonstrators. In a statement reported by Annapurna Post, he said, "I announce my resignation from the post of Minister of Water Supply in support of the movement launched by the Gen Z youth yesterday and in protest against the government's crackdown on the protests. Dear young brothers and sisters, you are my first ally, and the source of my passion and energy. I appeal to all of us to show restraint and support the young generation in the right direction."

     

  • 12:31 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Protesters vandalise President Ram Chandra Poudel's residence

    Tensions seem to have escalated in Kathmandu as enraged Gen Z-led protesters reportedly stormed and vandalised the President Ram Chandra Poudel' residence.

  • 12:28 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Girl takes shelter amid violent protests in Kathmandu | Video

    Intense scenes unfolded in the capital on Tuesday as protests against alleged government corruption turned violent. In one striking moment, a young girl was seen taking shelter behind a shop while police fired tear gas shells to disperse stone-pelting protesters.

     

  • 12:24 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    India issues advisory for citizens in Nepal amid violent protests

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday urged Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution as violent protests continue across Kathmandu.
    In an official statement, the MEA expressed deep sorrow over the loss of young lives and said India is "closely monitoring developments" in Nepal. “As a close friend and neighbour, we hope all concerned will exercise restraint and resolve issues through peaceful means,” the ministry said. It also acknowledged the imposition of curfews in multiple cities, including Kathmandu, and advised Indian citizens to follow local guidelines issued by Nepali authorities.

     

  • 12:22 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Drone footage captures scale of protests in Kathmandu

    New visuals from drones flying over Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, reveal the intensity of ongoing protests as demonstrators continue to rally against the government. The footage shows large crowds gathering near key government buildings, blocked roads, and heavy security deployment. 

  • 12:18 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Former Nepal PM Prachanda's residence attacked

    As the protests turned violent, former Nepal PM Prachanda’s house is said to be attacked by an angry mob. 

     

  • 12:14 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Indefinite curfew imposed in Kathmandu

    The Kathmandu District Administration Office has reimposed an indefinite curfew within the Ring Road area of Nepal’s capital, just hours after lifting an earlier order, according to The Himalayan Times. The previous curfew, enforced on Monday, expired at 5:00 AM today, but a new order came into effect at 8:30 AM. Despite the renewed restrictions, demonstrators were seen blocking roads near the Nepal Parliament and in areas like Kalanki, The Kathmandu Post reported.

  • 12:13 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Protesters demand PM Oli's resignation

    The protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. One of the protesters today told ANI, "Yesterday, many students were killed and the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, should leave the nation...Students should continue to raise their voice..."

     

  • 12:09 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Protesters chase and pelt stones at security personnel

    Protesters in Nepal chased and pelted stones at security personnel in Kathmandu. 

  • 12:08 PM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli calls for an all-party meeting

    Nepal PM K.P. Sharma Oli calls for an all-party meeting this evening. 

    “I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation.”

