Nepal Gen Z protest LIVE: PM KP Sharma Oli resigns as protesters call for interim government. 

Nepal protests: Social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter) were banned in Nepal, sparking massive Gen Z-led protests that have left at least 19 dead and many injured. What began as a government crackdown on unregistered social media sites escalated into widespread anti-government demonstrations across Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari, and Damak. The protests, fueled by young people, quickly turned violent outside the Parliament building, prompting the resignation of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. During the protest police deployed tear gas, water cannons, and even live rounds. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak of the Nepali Congress resigned on Monday evening and was soon followed by Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari and Health Minister Pradip Paudel also tendered his resignation. The protesters also stormed and vandalised the President Ram Chandra Poudel' residence. As per sources, Prime Minister KP Oli is considering a departure to Dubai.

