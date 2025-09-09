Nepal stir: Protesters torch President's residence in Kathmandu, loot items | Video Earlier, KP Sharma Oli resigned as Nepal’s Prime Minister amid massive unrest. Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of demonstrators entered his office shouting anti-government slogans. Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel has accepted his resignation.

Kathmandu:

Protesters in Nepal’s Kathmandu on Monday stormed the President's residence, setting it on fire amid intense demonstrations against the government’s social media ban. Thousands of people took to the streets in a violent uprising, with some entering the residence and looting several items.

Thick smoke filled the sky as the unrest escalated, marking one of the most turbulent episodes in the nation's recent history.

KP Sharma Oli resigns

Earlier, KP Sharma Oli resigned as Nepal’s Prime Minister amid massive unrest. Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of demonstrators entered his office shouting anti-government slogans. Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel has accepted his resignation.

Oli likely to fly to Dubai

Amid growing protests for a second consecutive day and a series of ministerial resignations, Nepal's Prime Minister Oli is expected to depart for Dubai, with a private jet reportedly on standby. In preparation for his potential trip, he has delegated acting responsibilities to the Deputy Prime Minister.

Earlier, Oli said he has called an all-party meeting to dissolve the contention.

"I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation,"

India issues advisory

Amid the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens have been advised to postpone travel until stability returns. Those currently in Nepal are urged to remain indoors, avoid public places and follow local safety advisories as well as updates from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. For assistance, the Embassy has provided two helpline numbers: +977-9808602881 and +977-9810326134, both available via WhatsApp.